Biden admin not considering restrictions on oil product exports, energy secretary says

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

PITTSBURGH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is not considering right now any restrictions on U.S. oil product exports, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters on Friday.

Granholm late last month had urged U.S. refiners to build inventories of oil products like gasoline and diesel given high oil prices, warning that if it did not happen the administration would need to consider federal actions and emergency measures. read more "Restrictions are not being considered at this time," Granholm said when asked about any limits on U.S. oil product exports.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.