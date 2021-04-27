Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EnergyBiden administration offers $8.25 bln in loans for power grid

Reuters
1 minute read

Overhead power lines are seen during record-breaking temperatures in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The U.S. Energy Department said on Tuesday it is offering up to $8.25 billion in loans for companies to boost the power grid as part of the Biden administration's goal to set the country on a path to 100% clean energy by 2035.

The department is making financing available for projects that improve resilience and expand transmission capacity across the grid, "so we can reliably move clean energy from places where it's produced to places where it's needed most," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.

The financing will be available in two pools. The Loans Program office at the Energy Department is seeking applications for up to $5 billion in loan guarantees to support innovative transmission projects, along with transmission projects owned by federally recognized tribal nations or Alaska Native Corporations. Those projects will include high voltage lines, transmission to connect offshore wind, and facilities sited along rail and highway routes.

Up to $3.25 billion will be available from the Western Area Power Administration's Transmission Infrastructure Program revolving loan program. The federal debt financing program is congressionally mandated to support transmission and related infrastructure projects that facilitate the delivery of clean power in the U.S. West.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 7:30 PM UTCOil rises despite OPEC+ sticking to raising output amid India COVID surge

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday as OPEC, Russia and their allies will stick to plans to raise output slightly from May 1, suggesting it does not see a lasting impact on demand from India's coronavirus crisis.

EnergyBiden administration offers $8.25 bln in loans for power grid
EnergyU.S. auto suppliers oppose setting gas-powered phaseout date
EnergyU.S. oil lease pause will not hit states' income near term, official says
EnergyU.S. Supreme Court divided in biofuel waivers dispute