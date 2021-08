Coal is pictured in a container as people protest against BlackRock investing in coal and tar sands outside their headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday said it would conduct a formal review of federal coal leasing to study the program's impact on climate change and its value to American taxpayers.

In a notice posted on a government web site, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said it was seeking public comment on the program in advance of the review.

Reporting by Nichola Groom

