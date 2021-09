Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden walks past solar panels while touring the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, New Hampshire, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder//File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday will announce a goal of using solar energy to produce nearly half of the nation's electricity by 2050, the New York Times reported, citing a report by the U.S. Energy Department.