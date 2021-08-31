Biden administration takes steps to resume oil and gas drilling auctions

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of the U.S. economy and the need to pass coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid legislation during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled land parcels it may auction to oil and gas drillers early next year as it seeks to comply with a federal court order directing the government to resume its leasing program.

The U.S. Interior Department said it was evaluating parcels in states including Montana, New Mexico, Mississippi, Alabama and Oklahoma, according to documents posted on a government web site.

Reporting by Nichola Groom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.