A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden blamed a surge in oil and gas prices on a refusal by OPEC nations to pump more crude.

Speaking at a climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Biden also attributed higher inflation to the coronavirus slowing down the supply chain.

Reporting by Jeff Mason

