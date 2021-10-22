Biden expects gasoline prices to fall in 2022

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure legislation at the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday he expects gasoline prices to fall in 2022 and that any further price reduction depends on factors such as the actions of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that U.S. antitrust regulators have extended the approval process for at least five oil and gas mergers and acquisitions in the last three months, as the Biden administration scrutinizes deals to tackle soaring energy prices.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

