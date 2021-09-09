Skip to main content

Biden to nominate lawyer Willie Phillips to FERC -White House

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden walks past solar panels while touring the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, New Hampshire, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden plans to nominate regulatory lawyer Willie Phillips to serve as a commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the White House said on Thursday.

Phillips has "extensive background in the areas of public utility regulation, bulk power system reliability, and corporate governance," the White House said in a statement.

