Biden to nominate lawyer Willie Phillips to FERC -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden plans to nominate regulatory lawyer Willie Phillips to serve as a commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the White House said on Thursday.

Phillips has "extensive background in the areas of public utility regulation, bulk power system reliability, and corporate governance," the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu Editing by Peter Graff

