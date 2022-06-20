Biden says decision on pause on federal gasoline tax could come by end of week

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he hosts the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate Change (MEF) in the South Court Auditorium at the White House Complex in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that a decision on whether to pause a federal gasoline tax could come by the end of this week.

"Yes, I am considering it," Biden told reporters. "I hope I have a decision based on data I am looking for by the end of the week."

The president also said he wanted more answers on why energy companies were not refining more oil.

Reporting by Nandita Bose; writing by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Sandra Maler

