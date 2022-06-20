1 minute read
Biden says decision on pause on federal gasoline tax could come by end of week
June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that a decision on whether to pause a federal gasoline tax could come by the end of this week.
"Yes, I am considering it," Biden told reporters. "I hope I have a decision based on data I am looking for by the end of the week."
The president also said he wanted more answers on why energy companies were not refining more oil.
Reporting by Nandita Bose; writing by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Sandra Maler
