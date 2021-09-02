Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden says has directed DOE to use the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to keep gas flowing

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on response in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington, U.S. September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday he has directed the Department of Energy to use all tools, including the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), to keep gas flowing in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida that has so far killed 11 people.

"It's important to know that the region hit by it (Ida) is a key center of our nation's oil production and refining infrastructure...that's why we're not waiting to assess the full impact of the storm," Biden said.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Nandita Bose in Washington

