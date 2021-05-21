Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Blustery weather blows Britain to new wind power record

Blustery weather helped Britain to a wind power record in the early hours of Friday morning, provisional National Grid data showed.

Between 0200 and 0300 BST Britain's wind farms provided a record 62.5% of the country's electricity demand, beating the previous best of 59.9% in August last year, National Grid’s ESO (Electricity System Operator) said in an email.

Britain has a target to reach net zero emissions by 2050, requiring a huge increase in the amount of renewable power.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said every British home could be powered by wind within a decade and pledged to lift Britain's offshore wind power capacity to 40 gigawatts (GW), from about 10 GW, by 2030.

