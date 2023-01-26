Board of Brazil's Petrobras approves Prates as CEO -union

Companies Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Follow















RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) on Thursday approved Jean Paul Prates as the firm's chief executive, oil workers union FUP said.

Prates had earlier resigned as Senator, according to a document seen by Reuters, a move that was seen opening room for him to take over as CEO of the oil giant.

A long time energy consultant turned politician, Prates was tapped for Petrobras' top job by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Sao Paulo-traded shares in Petroleo Brasileiro SA - as the company is formally known - were down 2% following the news, making it one of the biggest fallers on Brazil's benchmark stock index Bovespa (.BVSP), which slipped 0.3%.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Steven Grattan











