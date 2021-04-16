Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Board of Brazil's Petrobras elects CEO, CFO, new division heads

The board of Brazil's Petrobras has officially elected a slate of new executives, including Chief Executive Joaquim Silva e Luna, the state-run oil company said in a securities filing on Friday.

The board also elected new heads of the company's upstream, logistics and production development divisions, as well as a new chief financial officer, the filing said. All of the executives with the exception of Luna are long-time employees of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), as the company is formally known.

