The board of Brazil's Petrobras has officially elected a slate of new executives, including Chief Executive Joaquim Silva e Luna, the state-run oil company said in a securities filing on Friday.

The board also elected new heads of the company's upstream, logistics and production development divisions, as well as a new chief financial officer, the filing said. All of the executives with the exception of Luna are long-time employees of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), as the company is formally known.

