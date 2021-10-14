Bolsonaro now favors privatization of Brazil's Petrobras

People walk in front of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobas) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

BRASILIA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is now inclined to privatize oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA), he said on Thursday, adding that he would discuss the idea with economic advisors.

On Wednesday, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes suggested the government could sell part of its controlling stake in the state-run company to fund welfare programs.

Preferred shares in Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, jumped after Bolsonaro's comments, rising nearly 2% before paring gains to around 1% in morning trading.

"Now I want to privatize Petrobras. I want to. I will check with the economic team what we can do about it. Because I cannot control the company, I cannot direct gasoline prices, but when it rises it is my fault," Bolsonaro said in a radio interview.

The far-right populist has previously come out against privatizing Petrobras, calling it 'strategic' for Brazil's national interests.

However, the company has become a hot political topic as energy costs drive Brazil's consumer inflation into double digits, hurting Bolsonaro's popularity ahead of next year's presidential election.

After urging Petrobras executives to keep down prices in recent years, Bolsonaro has said he respects the company's independent pricing policy, instead urging state tax reforms to bring down prices.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito Writing by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Brad Haynes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.