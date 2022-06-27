Bolsonaro promises 'new dynamic' with incoming Petrobras CEO

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on after a ceremony about the National Policy for Education at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil June 20, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that state-run oil company Petrobras will have a "new dynamic" on fuel issues under its incoming chief executive officer.

Bolsonaro has clashed frequently with the company leadership over fuel prices.

Caio Paes de Andrade was elected earlier Monday as CEO, as Petrobras nears the end of a messy management transition. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.