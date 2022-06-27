1 minute read
Bolsonaro promises 'new dynamic' with incoming Petrobras CEO
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BRASILIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that state-run oil company Petrobras will have a "new dynamic" on fuel issues under its incoming chief executive officer.
Bolsonaro has clashed frequently with the company leadership over fuel prices.
Caio Paes de Andrade was elected earlier Monday as CEO, as Petrobras nears the end of a messy management transition. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.