Bosch CEO warns of disruptions in event of Russian gas halt

The logo of Bosch is seen at an office building in Kyiv, Ukraine July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - Technology group Bosch was looking to replace its natural gas use with other types of energy amid fears over a possible halt to deliveries from Russia, chief executive Stefan Hartung said on Wednesday, warning of a crisis if supply was halted.

"If gas supply were disrupted, this factory in Dresden would halt. We don't need much gas, but we can't go completely without it," Hartung said, speaking from the company's chip factory in the German city.

Natural gas makes up only a small proportion of Bosch's direct energy use, with 25% going towards production processes and the rest for heating and climatisation, Hartung said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

However, the company's suppliers and customers are more dependent, leaving it exposed to the fallout from an end to deliveries.

"It is prudent for us to do everything to reduce gas use and prevent a supply crisis," Hartung said.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline carrying Russian gas directly to Germany started annual maintenance on Monday, with flows expected to be at a halt until July 21. However, governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended due to the war in Ukraine. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.