Bosnia utility, government reject Chinese subcontractors for coal-fired plant

An aerial shoot of Thermal Power Plant in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina December 2, 2021. Picture taken with a drone December 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

SARAJEVO, July 14 (Reuters) - The government of Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation on Thursday said it would not use equipment offered by Chinese partners to expand a coal-fired power plant.

The government accepted utility company EPBiH's proposal that Chinese equipment should not replace an original plan to use General Electric (GE.N) subcontractors for the Tuzla plant expansion, the government said in a statement.

EPBiH's deal with China Gezhouba Group and Guandong Electric Power Design to build a 450 megawatt (MW) unit in Tuzla at a cost of 1.8 billion Bosnian marka ($926 million) was delayed after General Electric (GE.N) withdrew from the project in 2020. read more

"The summary of all conclusions ... is that an alternative subcontractor has been rejected, and that the contract should be reset to the original setup and its realisation continue as it was agreed back in 2014," Federation Industry and Energy Minister Nermin Dzindic said.

If the contract cannot be fulfilled under those conditions, EPBiH must ask for government approval to break the contract, the government said in a statement.

Dzindic said the government information and recommendations will be forwarded to the regional parliament to make the final decision on the project.

The European Union's energy watchdog said last year that the Federation government's guarantee for the 1.2 billion Bosnian marka Chinese loan for the project constituted state aid and was illegal.

(1$ = 1.943 Bosnian marka)

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

