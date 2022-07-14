Bosnian region raises Q3 price of Russia-imported gas by 23.3%

SARAJEVO, July 14 (Reuters) - The government of Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation said on Thursday it would raise the price of natural gas in the third quarter by 23.3% following the rise of price by Russian state-owned producer Gazprom , its exclusive supplier.

Since the start of 2021, Gazprom has been delivering natural gas to Serbia and Bosnia through the TurkStream pipeline and a new route crossing Turkey and Bulgaria.

Federation Industry and Energy Minister Nermin Dzindic said the government acted after Bosnia's major gas importer Energoinvest had urged it to raise the prices in accordance with Gazprom's price increase.

The government in April raised gas prices for the second quarter by 21.7% after Gazprom had increased them.

In June, Energoinvest said it had extended a deal on Russian gas supplies with Gazprom until the end of 2022 under unchanged conditions. Under an annex to the deal, the price of gas will be corrected on a quarterly basis as was already the case, based on the nine-month change in the price of oil derivatives.

The Federation, which makes up Bosnia along with a Serb republic, is the main gas consumer in the Balkan country.

Bosnia has no gas reserves and natural gas accounts for up to 8% of its energy use. It relies on Russian supplies to get around 400 million cubic metres of gas it needs annually.

