BP Azerbaijan suspends production at Shah Deniz field's Alpha platform for maintenance

BAKU, Aug 15 (Reuters) - BP Azerbaijan said on Monday that production at its Alpha platform at the Shah Deniz gas field had been suspended on Aug. 14 for 14 days for planned maintenance.

The company said last month that the suspension was due this quarter. read more

Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey

