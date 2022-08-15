1 minute read
BP Azerbaijan suspends production at Shah Deniz field's Alpha platform for maintenance
BAKU, Aug 15 (Reuters) - BP Azerbaijan said on Monday that production at its Alpha platform at the Shah Deniz gas field had been suspended on Aug. 14 for 14 days for planned maintenance.
The company said last month that the suspension was due this quarter. read more
Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey
