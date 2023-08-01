BP boosts dividend even as profit slumps 70% to $2.6 bln
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) reported a second-quarter profit of $2.6 billion on Tuesday, missing forecasts and dropping 70% from a year earlier on lower fuel prices and weaker oil trading, but still allowing the energy giant to boost its dividend by 10%.
Rivals Chevron <CVX.N>, Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) , Shell (SHEL.L) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) have also reported sharp drops in quarterly earnings, hurt by lower commodity prices and refining margins.
"Our underlying performance was resilient with good cash delivery - during a period of significant turnaround activity and weaker margins in our refining business," Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said in a statement.
BP's underlying replacement cost profit, its definition of net income, missed expectations of $3.5 billion in a company-provided survey of analysts.
It fell from $8.5 billion a year earlier and from $5 billion in the first quarter.
BP increased its dividend by 10% to 7.27 cents per share, the fourth hike since halving it in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic three years ago. It will repurchase $1.5 billion of its shares over the next three months.
BP said the weaker results reflected a significant decline in refining margins, a higher level of maintenance activity and weak trading results compared with the previous quarter.
It said gas trading results were "exceptional" but lower than in the first quarter.
