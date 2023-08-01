BP boosts dividend even as profit slumps 70% to $2.6 bln

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) reported a second-quarter profit of $2.6 billion on Tuesday, missing forecasts and dropping 70% from a year earlier on lower fuel prices and weaker oil trading, but still allowing the energy giant to boost its dividend by 10%.

Rivals Chevron <CVX.N>, Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) , Shell (SHEL.L) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) have also reported sharp drops in quarterly earnings, hurt by lower commodity prices and refining margins.

"Our underlying performance was resilient with good cash delivery - during a period of significant turnaround activity and weaker margins in our refining business," Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said in a statement.

BP's underlying replacement cost profit, its definition of net income, missed expectations of $3.5 billion in a company-provided survey of analysts.

It fell from $8.5 billion a year earlier and from $5 billion in the first quarter.

BP increased its dividend by 10% to 7.27 cents per share, the fourth hike since halving it in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic three years ago. It will repurchase $1.5 billion of its shares over the next three months.

BP said the weaker results reflected a significant decline in refining margins, a higher level of maintenance activity and weak trading results compared with the previous quarter.

It said gas trading results were "exceptional" but lower than in the first quarter.

Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely

