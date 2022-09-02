BP bringing Whiting, Indiana, refinery back to normal operation -company

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

HOUSTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - BP Plc said on Friday its 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery is returning to normal operation after boilers and electrical utilities were restored.

An Aug. 24 fire on a single electrical system forced the shutdown of the entire Chicago-area refinery.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

