BP bringing Whiting, Indiana, refinery back to normal operation -company
HOUSTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - BP Plc said on Friday its 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery is returning to normal operation after boilers and electrical utilities were restored.
An Aug. 24 fire on a single electrical system forced the shutdown of the entire Chicago-area refinery.
Reporting by Erwin Seba
