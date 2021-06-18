Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

BP to buy solar projects for up to 500 mln euros in Spain -Expansion

2 minute read
1/2

A BP logo is reflected in a car window at a petrol station in London January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - Energy giant BP (BP.L) is close to buying solar power projects for between 400 million euros and 500 million euros in Spain from conglomerate Grupo Jorge, Expansion newspaper reported on Friday, citing unidentified industry sources.

Lightsource bp, BP's solar power unit, would take over a portfolio of photovoltaic power projects with a total potential capacity of 700 megawatts from Grupo Jorge, a privately held company with assets in pork meat, agriculture and renewable energy, Expansion said.

Spain has become one of the most active markets for solar and wind power. Many large companies including BP's rivals such as Total (TOTF.PA), Repsol (REP.MC) and Galp (GALP.LS) have bought assets in recent months.

BP itself had announced in February the acquisition of a portfolio of solar projects with a potential capacity of 845 megawatts.

Spokespeople at BP and Grupo Jorge did not answer emails and calls seeking comment.

Reporting by Inti Landauro and Cristina Galan; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · June 17, 2021 · 9:13 PM UTCAnalysis: Biden may hinder oil and gas drilling even after court loss

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has the power to stymie oil and gas development on government-controlled lands and waters, industry and environmental experts said, even though a court decision ended his freeze on federal drilling auctions.

EnergyBP to buy solar projects for up to 500 mln euros in Spain -Expansion
EnergyOil drops amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
EnergyU.S. refiners amass over $1 bln biofuel liability as Biden admin mulls relief
EnergySpain's Acciona seeks $11.6 bln valuation with renewables IPO