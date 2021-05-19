Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

EnergyBP CEO says business opportunities exist in rewriting global energy system

Stephanie Kelly
1 minute read

BP's new Chief Executive Bernard Looney gives a speech in central London, Britain February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

BP CEO Bernard Looney said on Wednesday that calls for lower investment in oil, gas from an International Energy Agency report the previous day are consistent with the company's strategy. Speaking at a virtual energy conference hosted by Columbia University, Looney said trillions of dollars will be spent rewriting earth's energy system, which sets up business opportunities.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 11:32 AM UTCAsia snubs IEA's call to stop new fossil fuel investments

Asian energy officials on Wednesday disputed the International Energy Agency's (IEA) call for no new oil, natural gas and coal investments for the world to be able to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, viewing that approach as too narrow.

EnergyU.S. to waive sanctions on firm, CEO behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline
EnergyColonial Pipeline CEO acknowledges paying hackers to restore pipeline
EnergyBP, Eni in talks to merge Angolan oil and gas businesses
EnergyOil prices drop $2 on COVID-19 rise in Asia, inflation fears