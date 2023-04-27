BP climate shareholder resolution wins 16.75% support

Companies Bp Plc Follow















LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - A shareholder resolution calling on BP (BP.L) to set tougher carbon emission reduction targets won the support of 16.75% of votes at the energy company's annual general meeting, according to preliminary results.

The resolution filed by activist group Follow This called on BP to commit to absolute carbon emissions cuts by 2030 in line with the Paris climate deal.

Support for the resolution rose from 14.9% last year but was below the 20.6% received in 2021.

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Chairman Helge Lund by a majority of 90.43% after several investors called on shareholders to oppose it to protest BP's energy transition strategy.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Ron Bousso; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











