BP climate shareholder resolution wins 16.75% support

By
and
Logo of British Petrol BP is seen e at petrol station in Pienkow
Logo of British Petrol BP is seen e at petrol station in Pienkow, Poland, June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - A shareholder resolution calling on BP (BP.L) to set tougher carbon emission reduction targets won the support of 16.75% of votes at the energy company's annual general meeting, according to preliminary results.

The resolution filed by activist group Follow This called on BP to commit to absolute carbon emissions cuts by 2030 in line with the Paris climate deal.

Support for the resolution rose from 14.9% last year but was below the 20.6% received in 2021.

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Chairman Helge Lund by a majority of 90.43% after several investors called on shareholders to oppose it to protest BP's energy transition strategy.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Ron Bousso; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Writes about the intersection of corporate oil and climate policy. Has reported on politics, economics, migration, nuclear diplomacy and business from Cairo, Vienna and elsewhere.

Thomson Reuters

Ron has covered since 2014 the world’s top oil and gas companies, focusing on their efforts to shift into renewables and low carbon energy and the sector's turmoil during the COVID-19 pandemic and following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He has been named Reporter of the Year in 2014 and 2021 by Reuters. Before Reuters, Ron reported on equity markets in New York in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis after covering conflict and diplomacy in the Middle East for AFP out of Israel.

Read Next