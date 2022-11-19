BP cuts fuels production at Rotterdam refinery after steam outage -Bloomberg

Companies Bp Plc Follow















Nov 19 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) has all but stopped fuels production after a serious incident at its Rotterdam refinery, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, adding that workers have also postponed the work-to-rule action started this week.

The refinery suffered an uncontrolled steam outage, which workers are now trying to resolve, Bloomberg said, citing the Dutch union CNV.

Both BP and the union were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese











