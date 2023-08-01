BP to defend its rights to the fullest in Venture Global LNG arbitration case

Companies Bp Plc Follow

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - BP will defend its rights "to the absolute fullest" in an arbitration case against U.S. exporter Venture Global LNG for failing to supply contracted cargoes, Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said on Tuesday.

"You can expect us to defend our legal rights to the absolute fullest," Looney told Reuters in response to a question on the arbitration.

Reporting by Ron Bousso, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.