BP, EnBW enter joint bid in Scottish offshore wind lease round

Flags of German power supplier EnBW Energie Baden-Wuertemberg AG are pictured at the company's headquarters in Karlsruhe, Germany March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) and Germany's EnBW (EBKG.DE) said on Monday they had submitted a joint bid for Scottish offshore wind acreage which could support wind projects with 2.9 gigawatts of capacity.

Crown Estate Scotland's ScotWind wind leasing tender is its first for a decade, and is aimed at supporting the development of around 10 gigawatts of offshore capacity.

BP said its joint bid with EnBW would bring multi-billion pound investments into Scottish offshore wind projects and support infrastructure including ports, harbours and shipyards.

BP said it would also invest in net zero industries, including green hydrogen production and accelerate the expansion of Scotland’s electric vehicle charging network.

BP and EnBW formed a 50-50 joint venture this year to develop and operate two offshore wind leases in the Irish Sea.

They face competition in ScotWind from companies such as Equinor, Orsted, Royal Dutch Shell, RWE, France's TotalEnergies and Macquarie Group's Green Investment Group. read more

The results of the ScotWind leasing round are expected to be announced early next year.

Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely

