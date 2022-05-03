BP expects to pay up to 1 bln pounds in UK taxes in 2022

The BP logo is seen at a BP gas station in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) expects to pay up to 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion)in taxes in Britain on its 2022 profits, it said on Tuesday reporting its highest profit in over a decade. read more

It plans to invest up to 18 billion pounds in Britain until 2030 on producing oil, gas, wind power, electric car charging and other projects, it added.

($1 = 0.7997 pounds)

