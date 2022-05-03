1 minute read
BP expects to pay up to 1 bln pounds in UK taxes in 2022
LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) expects to pay up to 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion)in taxes in Britain on its 2022 profits, it said on Tuesday reporting its highest profit in over a decade. read more
It plans to invest up to 18 billion pounds in Britain until 2030 on producing oil, gas, wind power, electric car charging and other projects, it added.
($1 = 0.7997 pounds)
Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
