BP may stop East Azeri oil platform for maintenance in summer - Ifax
MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - BP may halt production at its East Azeri oil platform near Azerbaijan's Caspian coast for maintenance in the summer this year, the Interfax news agency cited Azerbaijan's state energy firm as saying on Tuesday.
Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.