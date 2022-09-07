BP restarted large crude unit at Whiting, Indiana, refinery over weekend

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

HOUSTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - BP Plc (BP.L) restarted the largest crude distillation unit (CDU) over the weekend at its 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, a company spokesperson said.

BP restarted the 250,000-bpd Pipestill 12 CDU as part of restoring production at the Whiting refinery following an Aug. 24 fire, which idled key utilities forcing the entire plant to shut down.

"We are continuing to work around the clock to bring the plant back to normal operations," said BP spokesperson Christina Audisho.

Sources familiar with plant operations earlier told Reuters BP restored production to the Whiting refinery, the sixth-largest in the United States and the largest in Midwest, over the weekend.

