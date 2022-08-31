BP restarting Whiting, Indiana, refinery production units -sources

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A 3D-printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed BP logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

HOUSTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - BP Plc (BP.L) was restarting production units on Wednesday at its 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, one week after the plant was idled by an electrical fire, said sources familiar with plant operations.

BP plans to restore motor fuel production from the Whiting refinery, the largest in the U.S. Midwest, to least a partial level by Sunday, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.