1 minute read
BP restarting Whiting, Indiana, refinery production units -sources
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Companies
HOUSTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - BP Plc (BP.L) was restarting production units on Wednesday at its 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, one week after the plant was idled by an electrical fire, said sources familiar with plant operations.
BP plans to restore motor fuel production from the Whiting refinery, the largest in the U.S. Midwest, to least a partial level by Sunday, the sources said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.