BP says Gulf of Mexico platforms resumed operations after storm Ida

A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in central London July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Sept 22 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) on Wednesday said all four of its offshore facilities in the Gulf of Mexico have resumed operations, having been brought back online and producing as of Sept. 12 post Hurricane Ida.

The company on Sept. 7 said it had resumed operations at its Atlantis and Mad Dog platforms, while the Thunder Horse and Na Kika facilities were expected to resume at a later stage.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

