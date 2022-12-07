BP says labour dispute resolved, Rotterdam Refinery will resume normal operations

Companies Bp Plc Follow















AMSTERDAM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A labour dispute at BP PLC's (BP.L) large Rotterdam Refinery has been resolved after unions voted to approve a new collective labour agreement, a spokesperson for the company said on Wednesday.

"We are pleased to announce that both union member votes today were in favour of our proposed collective labour agreement," the company said. "This means we will resume all operations immediately to restore business as usual."

A conflict over wages and labour actions by workers had first slowed and kept the refinery offline in part of November and early December.

Reporting by Toby Sterling











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.