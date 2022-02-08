BP seeks to accelerate net-zero goals

An illuminated BP logo is seen at a petrol station in Gateshead, Britain September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

Feb 8 (Reuters) - British energy giant BP said on Tuesday it was aiming to accelerate its goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 as part of efforts to shift away from fossil fuels and boost its renewable energy capacity.

The company said it was now aiming to cut operational emissions by 50% by 2030, compared with a previous target of 30-35%.

It also expects to increase the proportion of its capital spending in transition-growth businesses like electric vehicle charging, renewables and hydrogen to more than 40% by 2025 and around 50% by 2030.

Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Arun Koyyur

