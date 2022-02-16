1 minute read
BP to shut down two Azeri energy platforms for planned maintenance in 2022
BAKU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - British oil major BP on Wednesday said it would shut down one oil platform and one gas platform in Azerbaijan in 2022 for planned maintenance, without giving a planned timeline.
"In 2022, BP plans to suspend for preventive maintenance one platform at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field and one platform at Shah Deniz field," the company's press service told Reuters.
Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova
