BP to shut down two Azeri energy platforms for planned maintenance in 2022

BAKU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - British oil major BP on Wednesday said it would shut down one oil platform and one gas platform in Azerbaijan in 2022 for planned maintenance, without giving a planned timeline.

"In 2022, BP plans to suspend for preventive maintenance one platform at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field and one platform at Shah Deniz field," the company's press service told Reuters.

