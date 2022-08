BP shuts units affected by electrical fire at Whiting, Indiana refinery

The British Petroleum oil refinery is seen in Whiting, Indiana, August 16, 2007. REUTERS/John Gress (UNITED STATES)

Aug 24 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) said on Wednesday it has shut some of its units affected by an electrical fire at its 430,000 barrel-per-day Whiting refinery in Indiana.

The fire has been extinguished and it is determining when the affected units will be restarted, the company said in an emailed response.

No one was injured and there were no known impacts outside the refinery, it added.

Earlier in the day, local media reported a portion of BP's Whiting refinery was shut in the afternoon due to an electrical fire.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

