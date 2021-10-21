Skip to main content

Energy

BP signs 10-year pipeline gas deal with China's Shenzhen Gas

1 minute read

The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) has signed a sales and purchase agreement with a unit of China's Shenzhen Gas Group Co Ltd to supply piped natural gas for 10 years starting 2023, BP said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, BP will provide Shenzhen Sino-Benny LPG Co Ltd, a wholly-owned unit of Shenzhen Gas, with up to 300,000 tonnes a year of pipeline gas.

The gas will be supplied through the liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal of Guangdong Dapeng LNG Company Ltd in Shenzhen, where BP holds regasification capacity.

BP also said the fuel will be indexed to international LNG prices.

The company has a similar deal with Guangdong-based Foran Energy Group to supply pipeline gas from the same terminal with supplies starting 2021.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 4:37 AM UTC

Oil mixed, but solid U.S. demand underpins sentiment

Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, paring earlier gains, as some investors scooped up profits from the recent rally while solid demand in the United States and a switch to fuel oil from coal and gas amid surging prices underpinned market sentiment.

Energy
Qatar Energy says it is committed to being trusted energy supplier for India
Energy
Analysis: From abandoned fields to salt caves, Gazprom's gas storage is almost full
Energy
Kinder Morgan adjusted profit rises 4.1%
Energy
Peru's state-owned oil company plans return to production for first time since 1990s