BP starts oil output at offshore Thunder Horse expansion project

A BP logo is pictured at a petrol and diesel filling station, Llanteg, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Global oil major BP Plc said on Tuesday it had started oil and gas production at its Thunder Horse South II offshore expansion project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The initial two wells will add up to 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and gas and up to 50,000 bpd through eight planned wells. BP holds a 75% stake with the remainder owned by Exxon Mobil Corp.

"This has been a pivotal year for our Gulf of Mexico business," said Starlee Sykes, BP's senior vice president of Gulf of Mexico and Canada.

A fifth Gulf platform, the Argos, will begin production next year.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.