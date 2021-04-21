British oil company BP (BP.L) will suspend its West Azeri platform in Azerbaijan on April 22 for planned maintenance that will last for 15 days, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The oil major uses the West Azeri platform to produce oil at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields in the Caspian Sea.

"This is a routine, planned programme and is part of normal operations," the company said.

