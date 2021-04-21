Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BP to suspend West Azeri platform for 15-day planned maintenance

British oil company BP (BP.L) will suspend its West Azeri platform in Azerbaijan on April 22 for planned maintenance that will last for 15 days, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The oil major uses the West Azeri platform to produce oil at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields in the Caspian Sea.

"This is a routine, planned programme and is part of normal operations," the company said.

