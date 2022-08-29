BP Whiting, Indiana, refinery may begin restart this week -sources

Companies Bp Plc Follow

HOUSTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - BP Plc (BP.L) may begin restarting its 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery this week after restoring electrical and cooling water systems knocked out by a Wednesday fire, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The timing of the restart may change as repairs to the electrical system and restoration of the cooling water system progress, the sources said. The restart of production could come as early as midweek or fall later in September.

Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese

