BP Whiting refinery restart could begin by Wednesday -sources

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Spectators are seen reflected in a British Petroleum sponsors building in Olympic Park at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Companies Bp Plc Follow

HOUSTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Key utilities may be repaired and running on Tuesday clearing the path for BP Plc (BP.L) to begin restarting the largest refinery in the U.S. Midwest by Wednesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

An Aug. 24 electrical fire shut units and cut power to the cooling water system, temporarily idling the 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery as fall harvest season begins.

Federal and state agencies have moved to ease restrictions on selling winter-grade gasoline and on trucking hours to central plains states since the fire.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"The team is working diligently to bring back refinery operations in the coming days," BP spokesperson Christina Audisho said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

BP called in almost all of the refinery’s employees to work on restoring production.

Motor fuel prices continued to rise in the Chicago market on Monday due to uncertainty over the status of the Whiting refinery, traders said.

Chicago CBOB gasoline gained 11.99 cents, trading 13.99 cents per gallon above futures, while Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel was little changed, trading 22 cents per gallon above diesel futures, traders said.

Because of the Whiting shutdown, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency waived through Sept. 15 federal regulations for use of winter-grade gasoline, which can cause ground-level smog formation in high summer temperatures, on the fuel sold in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin, to facilitate the supply of fuel.

The U.S. Transportation Department has waived hours truckers may drive to those four states to facilitate the tankers delivering gasoline.

The governors in Michigan, Wisconsin and Indiana have also waived state rules on using winter-grade gasoline, according to statements issued by their offices.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.