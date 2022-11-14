BP workers at Rotterdam refinery to start work-to-rule action, says union















AMSTERDAM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Workers at the BP (BP.L) refinery in Rotterdam will begin work-to-rule industrial action on Monday, escalating their wage dispute with the company, a union representative said.

In a work-to-rule action, employees maintain strict adherence to the terms of their contract, which effectively slows work and reduces productivity.

CNV union spokesman Jaap Bosma said BP had rejected an ultimatum from unions as "unacceptable and out of line with market rates".

A BP representative could not be reached for immediate comment.

On Thursday a company statement said: "We regret that we have not yet reached an agreement and that actions may follow."

BP's final offer in talks over a new collective labour agreement under discussion since April had been for a 5% wage increase and one-off bonus of 4,000 euros ($4,000).

Citing Dutch inflation above 15%, workers continue to seek a 6% wage increase, the cash bonus and access to a stock compensation plan representing an additional 3.5% pay increase, Bosma said.

A joint memo by the two unions representing 440 of the 730 workers at the refinery instructed members to "strictly perform the set procedures".

"Safety first!" said the memo seen by Reuters.

The BP refinery in Rotterdam processes about 400,000 barrels of oil annually and is an important supplier of diesel to Northern Europe.

Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by David Goodman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.