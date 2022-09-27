BP working to redeploy personnel to two offshore oil platforms

Companies Bp Plc Follow

Sept 27 (Reuters) - BP PLC (BP.L) said on Tuesday it would be redeploying offshore personnel to the Na Kika and Thunder Horse platforms after determining conditions were safe to return.

"BP has determined Hurricane Ian no longer poses a significant threat to our Gulf of Mexico assets," it said.

BP, along with Chevron Corp (CVX.N), on Monday said they have shut-in production at offshore oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, as powerful Hurricane Ian bore down on the top U.S. offshore production region. read more

Reporting by Seher Dareen and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul











