BP's chief economist sees oil market tightening by H2 2023

Companies Bp Plc Follow















NEW DELHI, April 18 (Reuters) - The global oil market will likely tighten in the second half of 2023 after the recent decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production, Spencer Dale, BP plc's (BP.L) chief economist said on Tuesday.

There is a scope for oil markets to tighten a little bit in case China's oil demand and its overall economy recovers, Dale told reporters in a press conference.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Savio D'Souza











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.