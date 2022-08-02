BP's head of crude trading Wise to retire -sources

A 3D-printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed BP logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - BP's (BP.L) global head of crude trading Dan Wise will retire at the end of August and will be replaced by Alejandro Arboleda, industry sources said on Tuesday.

Wise has been the global head of crude since 2015 and the role is considered one of the most powerful in the oil industry given BP's large presence in U.S. crude exports and refining.

A company spokesperson declined to comment.

Arboleda currently heads BP's crude trading in the United States.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

