BP's Rotterdam refinery management, union to talk on Monday

AMSTERDAM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Unions representing workers at BP's (BP.L) large Rotterdam refinery said on Saturday they plan to hold talks with management on Monday, in a possible step toward resolving a pay dispute that has left the plant idled for more than a week.

In addition, spokesman Jaap Bosma of the CNV union said workers at the plant are planning to restart one facility at the refinery, Crude Distillation Unit 4 (CDU4), on Monday.

