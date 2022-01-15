Braskem announces share offering, as Petrobras and Novonor divest their stakes

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday for a share offering in which Petrobras and Novonor will sell their stakes in the petrochemical company.

The offering consists of two installments, in Brazil and in the United States, according to the filing. Petrobras (PETR4.SA) and Novonor will sell 154.9 million class A preferred shares in Braskem, which may be represented by American depositary shares, totaling around 8 billion reais ($1.45 billion), on the basis of Friday's closing price.

Last week, Petrobras announced it was expecting to sell 100% of its stake by February. The oil company has a 36.1% stake in Braskem, while Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, holds 38.3%. read more

($1 = 5.5344 reais)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.