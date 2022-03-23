Brazil antitrust watchdog extends deadline for Petrobras to sell refineries

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil antitrust watchdog CADE extended the deadline for Petrobras (PETR4.SA) to sell its refineries as part of obligations assumed by the company in an agreement to stimulate competition in the local oil refining market, the agency said on Wednesday.

The new schedule for the sales was not disclosed by CADE in order not to prejudice talks for the assets to be divested, according to a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Peter Frontini

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.