Brazil energy company Cosan reports Q4 net income of $248 mln
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA (CSAN3.SA) on Friday reported a quarterly net income of 1.277 billion reais ($248.52 million), higher than the 112 million reais net loss seen in the same period of the previous year but below the record 3.26 billion reais net profit posted a quarter earlier.
Cosan's net revenue came in at 34.3 billion reais ($6.68 billion), a 52.4% rise from the same period of 2020, driven mainly by results from its sugar and ethanol unit Raizen (RAIZ4.SA). Analysts polled by Refinitiv's Eikon expected it to reach an average of 30.0 billion reais.
($1 = 5.1385 reais)
