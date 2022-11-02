Brazil energy firm Eneva says CEO Zinner to step down

Companies Eneva SA Follow















SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The head of Brazilian energy company Eneva SA (ENEV3.SA) Pedro Zinner will step down by next March 31 at the latest, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

"After almost six years serving as Eneva's CEO, Mr. Zinner will leave the company to pursue new professional challenges," the firm said, without providing further details nor a specific date for Zinner to leave his post.

Zinner had in 2017 become CEO of Eneva, running the firm as it emerged from bankruptcy to rank as one of the country's major energy providers.

Eneva had previously been controlled by former oil and mining magnate Eike Batista, once Brazil's richest man, whose fortune spectacularly collapsed in the space of a year.

Eneva said that its board of directors started looking for a successor and that the outgoing CEO would help with the transition.

Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice, Editing by Sarah Morland











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.